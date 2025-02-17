Submarine Cable Disruption Affects Libya-Italy Internet Services

Tripoli: Internet services got affected on the submarine cable linking Libya and Italy. The Holding Company for Telecommunications announced today, Monday, that Internet services on the submarine cable linking Libya and Italy were affected.

According to Libyan News Agency, the impact on Internet services on the submarine cable is due to an interruption in the optical fiber paths of the service provider in Italy. The Holding Company for Telecommunications indicated that work is underway to compensate for the lost capacities until the maintenance is completed.