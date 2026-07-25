Ministry of Economy Grants Permission for Qatar Airways to Open a Branch in Libya

Qatar airways has been granted permission to open a branch in libya:atar Airways has been granted permission to open a branch in Libya, a step that paves the way for completing the necessary operational procedures to resume flights and connect Libya to the international air transport network. According to Libyan News Agency, this move comes within the context of the gradual improvement in the business climate and the strengthening of international companies' confidence in the Libyan market, which supports trade and investment and contributes to expanding transportation and logistics options for both the public and private sectors. The return of international airlines also reflects a growing interest in the Libyan market and supports the state's direction towards strengthening economic partnerships and opening up to regional and international markets.