Stephanie Khoury Meets Advisor Bushnaf to Discuss Detention Reforms

Benghazi: The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ms. Stephanie Khoury, met with Advisor Ibrahim Bushnaf, Head of the National Committee for Monitoring the Conditions of Prisons and Detainees, in Benghazi. The meeting focused on the Committee's ongoing efforts to improve detention conditions and enhance the protection of detainees' rights.

According to Libyan News Agency, the discussions also covered the upcoming International Conference on Justice and Reform, which is scheduled to take place next week in Benghazi. The conference is expected to promote awareness and dialogue on justice and the rule of law, alongside practical reforms aimed at improving detention conditions and strengthening practices in line with Libya's human rights obligations.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expressed commendation for the National Committee's efforts in ensuring respect for human rights in relation to detainees and detention facilities. The Mission emphasized that safeguarding the dignity and rights of all detainees is crucial for building public trust and reinforcing the rule of law and state institutions.