Spofford Enterprises Launches Section 8 Real Estate Coaching Program

Investing in real estate offers specific advantages. Most obvious to seasoned investors and non-investors alike is the opportunity for consistent rental income. This provides a reliable passive income stream each month for the property owner. Real estate properties also appreciate over time, allowing investors to build equity and increase wealth. While this is common knowledge among investors and aspiring investors, less well-known is that Section 8 properties have real advantages that other properties do not.

Section 8 housing allows investors to provide affordable housing for families in need, improving lives and bettering the community. Section 8 properties also provide investors with guaranteed rental income from the government. Additionally, these properties rarely sit vacant. The low vacancy rate exists because these properties often have a long waiting list of approved applicants anxious for a vacancy to come open so they can move in right away. And once they move in, Section 8 tenants are more likely to stay longer than regular market-rate tenants.

Despite clear advantages to investors, it is not easy to get into the Section 8 investing market. There are complexities to the process and mistakes can easily happen. Newbie investors often waste time and money when learning the ropes.

This is why Spofford Enterprises has created a coaching program that equips investors with the in-depth knowledge and tools needed to get started and to help investments thrive. This program is designed for students to gain the in-depth knowledge needed to make effective investments in the Section 8 market.

More to the point, Spofford Enterprises will teach investors how to find, negotiate, and close on high-yield or "cash cow" Section 8 properties. Throughout the entire process, the program will help investors learn how to maximize profits and minimize risk.

With the kind of income that these properties can generate, new investors may worry there could be major barriers to entry or that these kinds of opportunities are open only to experienced investors, however Spofford Enterprises created the program specifically for anyone ready to learn.

With the help of this coaching program, both new and experienced investors will learn how to purchase investment properties with little or no money down. In many cases, investors can use someone else's money. Once the properties are purchased, investors have a monthly passive revenue stream and will begin building equity.

About the Company: Founded in Salem, New Hampshire, Spofford Enterprises offers a wide variety of venture capital services, including operational partnerships. The company oversees investments in commercial and multi-family real estate, private equity funds, a media company, behavioral healthcare businesses, and other innovative ventures; and currently manages a mid-9 figure, mixed portfolio of multi-family and commercial properties.

