Manama, Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam, Speaker of the Council of Representatives, sent a cable of congratulations to Hammouda Youssef Sabbagh, Speaker of the People’s Assembly of Syria, on his reelection during the first extraordinary session of the assembly’s fourth legislative term.

Al Musallam commended the strong Bahraini – Syrian relations, supported by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Dr. Bashar Al Assad, President of Syria.

Source: Bahrain News Agency