A protest stand by the Arabs of Al-Shekhan district to demand that they be granted official documents that they have been deprived of for twenty years

Dozens of Arab residents of Al-Shekhan district demonstrated to demand obtaining the identification papers that they have been deprived of for twenty years by the authorities in Al-Shekhan district on the pretext that their souls do not belong to the district.

Protesters demanded through the Iraqi National News Agency/NINA/ that “the central and local governments intervene to end their suffering that has continued for 20 years and grant them the national card and identification papers, and they explained that they are prevented from doing so under the pretext of fearing the Arabization of Al-Shekhan district despite their residence there for nearly half a century.

