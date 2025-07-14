SleekFlow Unveils AgentFlow: Building Teams of AI Agents To Increase Revenue For Businesses

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 July 2025 – SleekFlow, an Agentic AI platform for conversions, announces the launch of AgentFlow, a transformative AI solution designed to build teams of AI agents and redefine how businesses do sales. By leveraging cutting-edge conversational AI, AgentFlow empowers enterprises of different sizes to turn every interaction into a conversion opportunity, accelerating lead generation, sales, and customer retention across multiple channels.

SleekFlow, launched in 2019, operates in 6 regions and helps more than 2000 businesses globally handle 600k conversations every day

With its engineering team led by former Silicon Valley based LinkedIn China CTO Gao Lei, SleekFlow presents one of UAE’s first AI agent platforms specifically designed to increase sales and human collaborations

AgentFlow: A New Era of Secured Intelligent Customer Interactions curated by AI

AgentFlow is built on SleekFlow’s advanced AI engine, utilizing a multi-agent architecture and graph database technology to deliver scalable, context-aware conversations. Unlike traditional AI systems that struggle with complex queries, AgentFlow deploys specialized AI agents to handle distinct tasks—such as data retrieval, inquiry resolution, and lead scoring—with unparalleled precision. Key capabilities include:

Multilingual Mastery : Supports seamless conversations in English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Cantonese, enabling businesses to engage diverse audiences effortlessly.

: Supports seamless conversations in English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Cantonese, enabling businesses to engage diverse audiences effortlessly. Advanced Data Processing : Extracts structured information from complex file formats like spreadsheets, PDFs, and visual-heavy documents, ensuring accurate and context-rich responses.

: Extracts structured information from complex file formats like spreadsheets, PDFs, and visual-heavy documents, ensuring accurate and context-rich responses. Model-Optimized Performance : Integrates models like GPT-4o, 4o-mini, and Gemini, dynamically selecting the best model for each task to enhance natural language understanding and data retrieval.

: Integrates models like GPT-4o, 4o-mini, and Gemini, dynamically selecting the best model for each task to enhance natural language understanding and data retrieval. Vector Database Efficiency : Leverages vector databases for rapid, scalable retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), minimizing response times and reducing AI hallucinations.

: Leverages vector databases for rapid, scalable retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), minimizing response times and reducing AI hallucinations. Seamless and No-code Integration : Trains AI agents using existing knowledge bases and integrates with Flow Builder to embed intelligent automation into workflows.

: Trains AI agents using existing knowledge bases and integrates with Flow Builder to embed intelligent automation into workflows. Enterprise-level Security: AgentFlow is developed with security and compliance at its core ISO/IEC 27001 & SOC 2 Type II Certified and GDPR Compliant. AgentFlow is built on Azure OpenAI, the customer data is never used to train public models.

“With SleekFlow’s AgentFlow, we’re making it radically easy for businesses to deploy AI at scale in a flexible and effective solution.” said Henson Tsai, CEO of SleekFlow. “We want to empower companies to deliver human-like interactions that drive revenue and build lasting relationships, and this is just the beginning.”

The Unstoppable Rise of AI in Commerce, revealed by SleekFlow’s exclusive survey

SleekFlow’s 2025 Whitepaper on AI in Commerce underscores the critical role of AI in today’s business landscape. Based on a survey of 200 UAE consumers and businesses, the findings reveal:

44% of businesses in the UAE have implemented AI agents, transforming customer service interactions

in the UAE have implemented AI agents, transforming customer service interactions 80% of consumers consider personalized experiences “extremely” or “very important” for purchase decisions

consider personalized experiences “extremely” or “very important” for purchase decisions 63% of businesses in the UAE have already integrated AI or automation, with continued investments in AI agents and chatbots

These insights highlight the growing demand for intelligent, scalable platforms like AgentFlow, which empower businesses to meet evolving consumer expectations while optimizing operations.

About SleekFlow

Trusted by over 2000 enterprises across 70 countries, SleekFlow unifies WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, SMS, Website Live Chat, and more into a single, clutter-free workspace—so your team can focus on building relationships that convert.

Seamlessly integrated with your e-commerce, payments, calendar, and CRM systems, our AI Revenue Agent understands customer history, recommends products, collects payments, and schedules appointments—handling the entire journey from inquiry to sale.

Designed for AI-human collaboration, SleekFlow’s Inbox Copilot centralizes communication, automates repetitive tasks, and highlights next steps and upsell opportunities. This empowers your team to close more deals with less effort.

SleekFlow is located in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil, and the UAE. In Jun 2025, the Series A+ startup secured an additional funding round, bringing its total capital raised to USD $23.5 million. Investors include Atinum Investment, AEF Greater Bay Area Fund (managed by Gobi Partners GBA and Transcend Capital Partners) Moses Tsang (Former General Partner of Goldman Sachs Group and Chairman of Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC) and Mars Growth Capital.