ShelterZoom Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / ShelterZoom today announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This partnership will start by bringing two of ShelterZoom's groundbreaking solutions, Document GPS and Spare Tire, to the extensive customer base built by TD SYNNEX over its decades of being a trusted leader in the industry. Document GPS is the first native email extension proven to securely share files using cutting-edge Single Source Of Truth® tokenization technology and Spare Tire is a healthcare-specific business continuity and cyber resilience solution, ensuring that EMR downtime is no longer an issue for healthcare organizations.

"TD SYNNEX is known for being at the forefront of groundbreaking technology and effortlessly bridging the gap between clients who need the most advanced tools for their business and the companies who provide them," said Chao Cheng-Shorland, CEO and co-founder of ShelterZoom. "We created Document GPS to bring an entirely new way of preventing cybersecurity attacks without the need for extensive infrastructure and a high cost of implementation. This innovation can replace the existing vulnerable paperclip and become the norm for sharing files via email since it greatly enhances security while maintaining the ease of use we are all familiar with. We have proved the effectiveness of this solution over the past several years at scales large and small. "

Cybersecurity breaches are occurring on a daily basis across every industry and every size of organization, with almost all cyberattacks originating from the email environment and a global estimated cost to companies reaching over $8 trillion in financial damages plus untold negative impacts on peoples' lives and businesses. As these attacks become more sophisticated and more debilitating the world needs to approach cybersecurity differently. There are many tools which build stronger defenses against attacks, but very few which focus on strengthening the defenses of the digital content itself. Blockchain and tokenization technology has laid the groundwork for a new era of ownership over digital content and it is now perfectly timed to meet the growing demands of the market. Considering 91% of all cyber attacks come through emails and email attachments, Document GPS is rapidly becoming the underlying email attachment and email protection layer for organizations to combat cyber threats.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Cheryl Day, VP New Vendor Acquisition and Global Solutions at TD SYNNEX. "With ShelterZoom added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology."

About ShelterZoom

ShelterZoom is a pioneering cybersecurity, digital content ownership/control and business continuity SaaS company recognized as a market leader by Gartner in both 2022 and 2023. Unlike other solutions on the market, ShelterZoom's patented Single Source Of Truth® technology introduced an entirely new way to address cybersecurity at its root cause, by building an organic protection layer inside content (through tokenization). This allows content and documents to defend themselves from the inside out against cyber threats. ShelterZoom's next-generation suite of solutions have been fully integrated with Microsoft Outlook and Gmail to stop email attachment vulnerabilities causing data breaches and wire fraud as well as provide business continuity for healthcare during ransomware attacks and other cyber attacks, ensuring EMR downtime is not an issue.

The multiple award-winning Web3 SaaS company was founded in 2017 and serves enterprises of all sizes and industries, including healthcare, financial, government agencies, law firms, non-profits, academia, and real estate.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

Copyright 2024 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Info:

Junard Pimienta

junard.pimienta@shelterzoom.com

1 (833) 781-7705

SOURCE: ShelterZoom Corp.