The meetings of the sixth session of the joint Iraqi-Iranian committee starts in Tehran



The meetings of the sixth session of the Iraqi-Iranian Joint Committee began today, Sunday, in the Iranian capital, Tehran, which is headed by the Iraqi side, Minister of Trade Atheer Dawood Al-Ghurairi, to discuss strengthening economic and trade relations and the ten joint memorandums of understanding that the two sides intend to sign in various fields and to serve their common interests.

A statement from the media office of the Ministry of Trade stated: ‘The committee’s work will continue over 5-6 of this month of May, as today the discussions of the specialized committees will take place, in the presence of members of the delegations of both sides, to reach the final joint report at the headquarters of the Iranian Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency