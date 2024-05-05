Iraq’s oil exports to the US declined last week



The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday that Iraq’s oil exports to the United States recorded a decline during the past week.

The EIA stated in a statement, ‘The average US imports of crude oil during the past week from 7 major countries amounted to 5.565 million barrels per day, an increase of 17 thousand barrels per day from the previous week, which amounted to 5.548 million barrels per day.’

The EIA added, “Iraq’s oil exports to America amounted to 307 thousand barrels per day last week, down by one thousand barrels per day from the previous week, which amounted to 308 thousand barrels per day.”

The EIA continued, “Most of America’s oil imports during the past week came from Canada, followed by Mexico, then Saudi Arabia and Colombia.”

It indicated that ‘the amount of American imports of crude oil continued from Libya and Nigeria, while no amount was imported from Russia, Brazil, and Ecuador.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency