Shakhwan Abdullah stresses the necessity of preserving the prestige of constitutional institutions in the state

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Shakhwan Abdullah stressed, today, Monday, the necessity of preserving the prestige of constitutional institutions in the state.

A statement by his media office stated that the Presidency of the Council held an expanded meeting today, Monday, in the presence of the Acting Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, and Vice President Shakhwan Abdullah, with the heads of the parliamentary blocs and committees in the Constitutional Hall. Topics related to the progress of work at the beginning of the new legislative session were discussed, and more efforts were made to continue performing the tasks and responsibilities of the legislative authority to hold sessions, continue the work of parliamentary committees, organize agendas, and include laws according to importance, legislative contexts, and internal regulations, in addition to discussing the legislative position on draft laws sent by the government, amendments, and proposals.

During the conv

ersation, the Vice President pointed out the importance of continuing the work of the committees and cooperation in order to pass the necessary laws and legislation that affect the lives of citizens and address problems and suffering, stressing the need to preserve the prestige of the constitutional institutions in the state, especially the legislative institution (the House of the People), adding that “there is a legal space for the work of the representative and his field role within his oversight and legislative powers to address important files and issues.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency