Sayyed Sistani renews the world’s call to stand up to Israeli crimes and brutality

The Supreme Authority, Sayyed Ali al-Sistani, condemned the continued horrific crimes committed by the Israeli occupation army against innocent people in Gaza.

He said in a statement from his office: “Once again, the Israeli occupation army committed a major massacre in the proud Gaza Strip by targeting those sheltered by (the Tabi’in School) of displaced and homeless people, which led to the fall of a large number of innocent civilians between martyrs and wounded, in a horrific crime that is added to the series of its crimes that have been ongoing for more than ten months.”

He added: “The occupation’s crimes in the recent period included treacherous assassinations targeting prominent leaders in the resistance to the occupation and leading to the martyrdom of a number of them. It violated the sovereignty of a number of countries in the region, and thus increased the risks of major clashes occurring in them, which, if they occurred – God forbid – would cause catastrophic consequences for the various countrie

s of this region and their peoples.”

He stressed: “Words fall short of condemning these heinous crimes by human monsters who have been stripped of all human values and lofty principles. It is unfortunate that they enjoy unlimited support from a number of major countries that prevents the application of international laws related to perpetrators of crimes against humanity.”

He concluded by saying: “We call on the world – once again – to stand in the face of this terrible savagery and prevent the occupation forces from continuing to implement their plans to inflict more harm on the oppressed Palestinian people. We also call on the Islamic peoples – in particular – to unite and cohesion to pressure towards stopping the war of extermination in dear Gaza and to provide more aid to its honorable people.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency