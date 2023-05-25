Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister signs agreement with Mongolian counterpart

Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Battsetseg Batmunkh, Mongolian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting reviewed bilateral ties. They discussed regional and international developments of common interest and the efforts exerted by the two countries in various fields, SPA reported.

The two parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding political consultations between the two ministries, underpinning cooperation and supporting the development of relations at all levels.

The signing ceremony was attended by Abdulrahman Al Harbi, Saudi Ambassador to China and Non-resident Ambassador to Mongolia, and Dr. Abdulrahman Al Rassi, Saudi Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral International Affairs.

Source: Bahrain News Agency