Sarir West Power Station Receives New Equipment for Gas Unit Maintenance

Al-Sarir: Al-Sarir West Power Station continues to implement its development plan to enhance the efficiency of the electricity grid, as it received 27 packages of equipment and spare parts supplied by Siemens Energy, allocated to the maintenance and renovation of the first gas unit at the station. This step comes within the framework of the ongoing efforts to raise the efficiency of the station and improve the stability of the electricity grid, which contributes to meeting the increasing demand for energy and enhancing the performance of the electricity system in the country.

According to Libyan News Agency, the station management confirmed that maintenance and development operations are proceeding according to the specified schedule, with the aim of improving the station’s productivity and ensuring the continuity of electricity, especially during peak periods.