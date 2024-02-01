Sandra Day O’Connor Institute Online High School Club Announces Scholarship

O'Connor Institute Ambassadors Promotes Civic Education and Debate With $5,000 Scholarship

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / The Sandra Day O'Connor Institute for American Democracy extracurricular online club, the O'Connor Institute Ambassadors Civics & Debate Club, has announced that applications are open for its $5,000 scholarship for a graduating high school senior. The national online program encourages high school students from around the country to engage with other like-minded students interested in enhancing their civics knowledge and civil discourse skills.









The John Jay Fetzer Memorial Scholarship Fund benefits an O'Connor Institute Ambassador high school senior who demonstrates exceptional academic achievement, leadership, civil debate skills and civics knowledge. Established in memory of a late O'Connor Institute colleague, the Fetzer scholarship is bestowed to an exemplary member of the O'Connor Institute Ambassadors Civics & Debate Club who personifies the core values of the Institute, such as civility and inclusivity.

O'Connor Institute Ambassadors enable students to demonstrate to colleges their commitment to self-improvement, extracurricular learning, civic-mindedness and civil discourse. Graduating high school seniors will earn an O'Connor Institute Ambassadors high-school graduation cord.

For more information about the O'Connor Institute Ambassadors program and John Jay Fetzer Memorial scholarship, visit www.OConnorInstitute.org/ambassadors.

About Sandra Day O'Connor Institute for American Democracy

Founded by Justice Sandra Day O'Connor following her retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court, the nonpartisan nonprofit Institute continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance American Democracy through multigenerational civics education, civil discourse and civic engagement. www.OConnorInstitute.org

Contact Information

Heather Schader

hschader@oconnorinstitute.org

602-730-3300 x8

SOURCE: Sandra Day O'Connor Institute for American Democracy

View the original press release on newswire.com.