SALI Unveils Upgraded Cross-Border Supply Chain System for the Middle East Market

JINHUA, China, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SALI, a global manufacturer of power tool accessories and hand tools, announced today the launch of its upgraded cross-border supply chain system tailored specifically for the Middle East, aimed at improving delivery speed, customs efficiency, and product availability for regional distributors and industrial users. This enhancement marks a major step in SALI’s ongoing expansion in the Middle East and responds directly to the region’s rapidly growing demand for reliable industrial tools

SALI PROFESSIONAL CORDLESS TOOLS

The enhanced Middle East supply chain system is designed to address regional challenges in cross-border logistics. Centered on an 8,000 m² warehouse with 12,000 m³ capacity, the system maintains steady inventory for same-day processing and dispatch. SALI has also secured special customs clearance channels for battery-equipped products, achieving a 99.6% compliance rate and significantly reducing delivery times for customers across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and neighboring markets.

SALI Directly affiliated warehouse

To further support regional partners, SALI will establish an Africa Marketing Service Center to provide technical training, customer service, product demonstrations, and localized marketing assistance. This center will work closely with SALI’s multilingual professional team—70% with more than eight years of experience—to deliver responsive support across the continent.

SALI stated it will continue investing in logistics innovation and localized service to strengthen long-term cooperation with partners in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, and other Middle Eastern countries, helping accelerate regional industrial development with dependable tools and efficient supply chain support.

SALI tools in Saudi Arabia

ABOUT SALI:

SALI, under Zhejiang Sali Abrasive Technology Co., Ltd., is a global tool brand offering power tool accessories, hand tools, and pneumatic tools. Founded in 2010, SALI products are sold in over 160 countries, trusted by professionals worldwide for quality and reliability.

