VinFast’s Rising Sales Strengthen Its Path Into Middle East Markets

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 November 2025 – VinFast’s rising sales and people-centered strategy have pushed the young brand into a notable position in Vietnam while drawing attention in the Middle East as a practical path into electric mobility.

It was a striking month for VinFast. The company delivered 20,380 electric vehicles in October 2025, lifting its tally for the first ten months of the year to 124,264 units. The pace keeps VinFast at the top of Vietnam’s automotive market for the twelfth straight month, an unusual position for a relatively new electric vehicle maker navigating competition from older brands.

For audiences in the Middle East, where interest in sustainable mobility is expanding quickly, VinFast’s rapid progress shows how a clear customer-focused strategy can alter the competitive landscape in a short period of time.

From the beginning, VinFast set out to become more than an EV maker. The brand designed its portfolio to match the daily lives of a wide range of drivers, which includes compact city cars, family oriented SUVs, higher end models and dedicated commercial fleet options. Instead of relying on a single hero product, VinFast focuses on serving distinct lifestyles and budgets, making the shift to electric mobility attainable for first time EV buyers, families seeking reliability, professionals who rely on efficiency and businesses that require dependable fleet solutions.

The results of this strategy can be seen clearly in the performance of key models. The compact VF 3, now widely regarded in Vietnam as a national favorite, led October sales with 4,619 units and reached more than 36,000 units since the start of the year. The VF 5 followed closely with more than 4,000 deliveries in October and more than 35,000 units year to date. The VF 6 strengthened the company’s presence in the B segment SUV market with nearly 17,000 units sold over ten months. Higher segments also continued to grow. The VF 7 surpassed 7,000 units for the year, while the VF 9 maintained its position as the leading model in the E segment SUV category.

Behind these figures lies in the broader culture of Vingroup and its founder Pham Nhat Vuong. Their early business work in Eastern Europe relied on direct customer engagement and a focus on meeting immediate needs with consistency. Over time, those experiences evolved into a guiding philosophy that emphasizes sincerity, quality and long term value, principles that continue to shape the group’s diverse ventures in Vietnam.

This same mindset now guides VinFast’s international expansion, including its approach to markets in the Middle East. Drivers in the region consistently seek durability, clear service support and confidence in long term ownership. VinFast addresses these expectations through transparent pricing, long-termed warranty coverage, and exceptional after sales services. Its expanding ecosystem aims to reduce uncertainty for customers exploring electric mobility.

As VinFast moves forward, its direction remains steady. The company focuses on creating vehicles that meet the demands of a changing world, ensuring that technology supports real life use and building ownership experiences rooted in trust. With two promising months still ahead in 2025, VinFast is on pace to set new national records while emerging as one of Asia’s most determined and forward looking players in the electric vehicle industry.