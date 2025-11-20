Green Our Planet named winner of F1® Allwyn Global Community Award in Las Vegas

Ciara Byrne receives the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award in Las Vegas on behalf of winning initiative Green Our Planet ahead of the Formula 1® Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025.

The final F1® Allwyn Global Community Award of the 2025 season presented to local sustainability education initiative

The €100,000 donation from Allwyn will be used to extend Green Our Planet’s ‘HydroConnect’ programme – which teaches students how to grow food while mastering STEM, nutrition, and sustainability through hydroponics

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allwyn, the multi-national lottery-led entertainment company, and Formula 1® have announced Green Our Planet as the winner of the final F1® Allwyn Global Community Award of the 2025 season. The local Las Vegas initiative was recognised for its HydroConnect programme, which will now be extended thanks to a €100,000 donation (equivalent to over $117,000) from Allwyn.

HydroConnect teaches young students how to grow food while mastering STEM, nutrition and sustainable agriculture. It is Green Our Planet’s answer to addressing two interconnected challenges in under-resourced communities: inequitable access to high-quality STEM education and healthy food. Green Our Planet runs the largest hydroponics programme in the United States operating in 1400+ schools in 44 states and impacting over 500,000 students. In Las Vegas Green Our Planet works with over 200 schools.

The programme has donated hydroponic systems – the world’s most water-efficient form of farming – to 32 schools in under-resourced communities in Las Vegas, and provided teacher training to turn science into a hands-on experience for over 24,000 students in the United States.

Formula 1’s support for Green Our Planet takes many forms. In addition to providing funding, Formula 1 serves as the presenting sponsor of Green Our Planet’s Giant Student Farmers Market, the largest student-run farmers market in the United States held annually in Las Vegas. Each year, thousands of students showcase produce they’ve grown in school gardens and hydroponic systems — an important celebration of youth entrepreneurship, sustainability, and community. The FORMULA 1® HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2025 team has even installed its own hydrophobic micro farm at the track – a powerful statement of the iconic race’s commitment to sustainability. These hydroponic units conserve up to 90% more water than traditional agriculture, which is an important innovation considering its desert climate.

The F1 Allwyn Global Community Award recognises outstanding contributions to society that F1-linked initiatives are making in the places they race. Green Our Planet directly connects with the four social goals of the Award, demonstrating local impact in the areas of education, culture, wellbeing and sustainability.

Aleš Veselý, CEO at Sazka, part of Allwyn, and F1® Allwyn Global Community Award judge said: “At Allwyn, our ethos is ‘taking a chance gives you one,’ and Green Our Planet’s HydroConnect programme perfectly embodies that spirit. Combining STEM education with sustainable agriculture equips thousands of young students with vital real-world skills while addressing challenges like food insecurity and unequal access to education. We’re thrilled that our donation will help expand this impactful initiative, fostering future generations of innovators and changemakers.”

Ellen Jones, Head of ESG at Formula 1 and F1® Allwyn Global Community Award judge said: “Green Our Planet stood out to the judges because its work touches many of the elements that we look to recognise with this Award. It’s a unique project that delivers tangible results – particularly in its innovative approach to connecting children with sustainability and important life skills. I’d love to think that their work will help inspire a future generation of sustainability and community leaders one day.”

F1® Allwyn Global Community Award winner, Ciara Byrne, Green Our Planet, said: “At Green Our Planet, we believe that when students learn to grow food, they also grow curiosity, confidence, and a connection to the planet. To have Formula 1 and Allwyn — both global symbols of innovation — recognise that work means the world to us. Their support will help us bring hands-on STEM and sustainability education to even more students, empowering the next generation of innovators and caretakers of our planet.“

The F1® Allwyn Global Community Award, created as part of the multi-year partnership between Formula 1 and Allwyn, reflects a shared commitment to driving positive change and giving back to the communities in which they operate. This year a total of four local initiatives – including those previously announced in the Netherlands, Austin and Mexico – were chosen by judges to each win a €100,000 donation from Allwyn and the chance to visit a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Allwyn is a multi-national gaming entertainment company, lottery-led and with leading market positions and trusted brands across Europe and North America.

About Allwyn's partnership with Formula 1®

The multi-year partnership with Formula 1® represents a drive towards increased global awareness for Allwyn, with the sport's 24 races across the globe, 750 million fans, and 96 million social media followers, as well as its reach across broadcast channels and entertainment outlets.

The partnership will reinforce Allwyn’s position as an international brand driving community impact across the world, in support of its global growth plans.

At the heart of the partnership is the development of initiatives that will support the company’s ambition to be a positive contributor to society globally. With Allwyn and Formula 1® equally committed to empowering fans and local communities, the partnership will give Allwyn the opportunity to utilise the sport’s ever-growing international fan base to celebrate those making positive change, sharing these inspiring stories on a global level.

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world's most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world's most popular annual sporting series.

