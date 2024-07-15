Sahm Capital: Latest Scam Alert on Impersonation of the Company Website

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 July 2024 – Sahm Capital Financial Company (SCFC) has recently received from the public about an impersonation scam. Scammers initiate contact by displaying error messages and information on the FAKE WEBSITE you visit which claims to be affiliated with our company.

We sincerely hope to remind our valued customers not to engage with these fraudulent websites as well as other unofficial channels, and please be aware that SCFC is not responsible for any transactions conducted through above mentioned.

To verify the authenticity of our website, please visit our official site at the following link only: (https://www.sahmcapital.com/)

All necessary legal actions against the entities responsible for these fraudulent websites will be taken undoubtedly under all regulatory regimes in every jurisdiction region.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us at the following email: (cs@sahmcapital.com) or via phone: (+966920007889)

Thank you for your attention and cooperation.

Sahm Capital Financial Company

Registered in Riyadh, Sahm Capital holds licenses (22251-25) from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to conduct Dealing, Advising, and Custody services in KSA, making it the first international online brokerage firm to provide online brokerage services in KSA. The company is also a registered member of the Saudi Exchange, as well as its affiliates, the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa) and the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa). For more information about Sahm, please visit: https://www.sahmcapital.com/