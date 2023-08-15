Russia condemns terrorist act that hit Syrian Army’s bus in Deir Ezzor

Russia condemned the terrorist act that targeted a bus of the Syrian Arab Army in Deir Ezzor countryside, holding the US and its terrorist organizations the accountable for this attack.

‘We strongly condemn this terrorist act, extend our sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and wish a speedy recovery for the injured, as we stress our solidarity with the Syrian government and people in their struggle against terrorism’, RT quoted Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry as saying in an official statement.

The ministry added that the illegitimate US military presence in Syria is one of the main destabilizing factors in the region, and that Washington’s policy aimed at preserving its occupation of vast areas in northeastern Syria which are rich of oil, gas and agricultural resources, in addition to the continuation of pressing sanctions on Syria aggravates the social and economic situation.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency