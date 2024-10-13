Royal Speech Irrevocably Establishes Morocco’s Sovereignty Over Its Sahara – Portuguese Expert



Lisbon – The Speech delivered on Friday by HM King Mohammed VI at the opening of the autumn session of the Parliament irrevocably establishes Morocco’s sovereignty over its Sahara, according to Raúl Braga Pires, a Portuguese expert on African affairs.

The Royal Speech emphasizes ‘the unprecedented international support for the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco to settle the artificial dispute created around the Moroccan Sahara,’ he told MAP, noting that ‘the proactive vision of His Majesty the King has contributed to the irreversible consolidation of the Kingdom’s sovereignty over the whole of its territory.’

The Portuguese expert also noted that the Royal Speech underlined the importance of France’s clear support for Morocco’s sovereignty over its Sahara, an issue that represents Morocco’s main national priority.

The thanks addressed by HM the King to the French President in His speech reflect the strength of this support in consolidating Morocco’s position internationally and within the United Nations, s

aid the expert, recalling, in this context, the support already expressed by the United States, Spain and many other Arab and African partners for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

Underlining the importance of the Royal initiative to strengthen Sahel countries’ access to the Atlantic Ocean, and of the Morocco-Nigeria gas pipeline, which will revolutionize the international energy landscape, the academic noted that these vast continental projects consolidate the position of the Kingdom’s southern provinces as a link for exchange and cooperation between Morocco and its African roots.

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse