RESISTANCE TARGETS BIRKET RISHA, BEIT HILLAL MILITARY BASE

The Islamic Resistance on Monday announced the following: "In support of our resilient Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 01:00 PM on Monday, December 25, 2023, the deployment of "Israeli" enemy soldiers in the vicinty of Birket Risha site with appropriate weapons." In another statement the Resistance also announced that it targeted, at 12:40 on Monday, December 25, 2023, Beit Hillal Military Base, east of Kiryat Shmona, with appropriate weapons and inflicted confirmed casualties. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon