Reparative Justice for Africa Must Extend Beyond Financial Compensation, Says ECA Chief

Addis Ababa: At the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union, held under the theme of ‘Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations,’ Mr. Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), delivered a statement addressing the historical injustices faced by African nations and their people.

According to Libyan News Agency, in his opening remarks, Gatete expressed gratitude to the African Union Commission for prioritizing the theme of reparations and commended AU Chairperson Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat for his leadership. He acknowledged the commitment of Heads of State and Government to launch the reparations theme in their countries, showing a unified resolve to seek justice for Africa and its diaspora.

Gatete emphasized the lasting impact of the transatlantic slave trade and colonial exploitation, which he argued robbed Africa of its people, resources, and dignity. He pointed out that these historical injustices have resulted

in persistent inequalities in global financial systems, trade structures, and governance institutions that continue to affect the continent today.

Highlighting Africa’s economic potential, he noted that the continent is home to 30% of the world’s mineral reserves and 65% of arable land. Yet, Africa accounts for a mere 3% of global trade and only 1% of manufacturing output. This contrast, he argued, is due to entrenched structural barriers that perpetuate economic dependency.

Gatete called for a comprehensive approach to reparative justice that goes beyond financial compensation. He proposed five key areas of focus to translate the call for justice into tangible outcomes:

1. Reforming the global financial architecture to ensure equitable representation for Africa in shaping economic policies.

2. Harnessing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to boost intra-African trade and industrialization.

3. Prioritizing value addition on Africa’s mineral wealth to ensure that resources benefit Africans f

irst.

4. Fostering partnerships with the African diaspora to promote economic and cultural collaboration.

5. Accelerating African integration through the implementation of the AU Protocol on Free Movement of Persons to enhance regional cooperation.

Gatete concluded with a message that the injustices of the past should not define Africa’s future. He reaffirmed the ECA’s commitment to working alongside African nations to reclaim economic sovereignty and secure a future where all Africans can live with dignity and prosperity. The annual meeting of the Executive Council was held ahead of the Summit of the African Union, which will elect the incoming Chairperson of the African Union Commission this week. Every year, the AU selects a theme that partners across the continent integrate in support of the AU Agenda 2063 for the Africa We Want.

The 46th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council is being held from 12-13 February. It brings together African Foreign Ministers to discuss Africa’s key priorities.