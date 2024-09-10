Regulated Online Casinos using Military-Grade Technology to Outsmart Cyber Criminals

WATERFORD, Ireland, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With cybercrime running rampant and data breaches on the rise, trusted online casinos globally are arming themselves with the latest military-grade encryption technologies to outsmart even the most sophisticated cyber thugs.

Minimum Deposit Casinos (MDC) – a leading global casino resource portal – said data breaches were becoming more common and costly as resourceful criminals lurk everywhere on the internet. For the gambling industry, data encryption goes beyond protecting financial transactions: it’s about securing every interaction – from logins to game history. Every piece of player information is encrypted, making it virtually impossible for unauthorized parties to access.

“Regulated and reputable online casinos cannot afford to gamble on security. Player safety and protection is a non-negotiable. That’s why they are investing heavily in multi-layered next gen encryption – the same technology used by governments and global financial institutions – to become impenetrable to digital threats,” said Miranda Raaff, Head of iGaming Information at MDC.

“This level of high-tech security means that even in the event of a possible data breach, encrypted information remains unreadable and useless to cybercriminals. The integration of state-of-the-art firewalls, end-to-end encryption, and real-time monitoring systems means online casinos are safeguarding every transaction from deposits to withdrawals, as well as securing every player interaction in transit.”

The urgency of this move has never been more critical. With high-profile breaches like those at energy giant Halliburton, data broker company National Public Data (NPD), and auto giant Toyota – billions of individuals’ sensitive information could be exposed.

“The stakes have never been higher. The mission of regulated online casinos is to outsmart cyber hooligans at every turn and that’s why they are constantly adapting their defenses to combat new threats in the fast-changing cyber world. Player trust is the cornerstone of their success, so they are doing everything in their power to protect it,” concluded Raaff.

About Minimum Deposit Casinos

Minimum Deposit Casinos, a division of the OneTwenty Group, is a global iGaming resource portal that reviews and recommends the most trusted and reliable online casinos to players. MDC analyses every aspect of online casinos from checking gaming license details, to security, responsible gambling tools, and fair gaming practices, before recommending them to players.

Website – https://www.minimumdepositcasinos.org/

Contact Email: miranda@onetwentygroup.com



GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1000990937