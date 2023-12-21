RAHI MEETS QATARI AMBASSADOR, MARONITE INSTITUTIONS’ GENERAL COORDINATOR

Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Rahi, on Thursday welcomed, in Bkerke, Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Thani, who conveyed to the Patriarch the greetings of the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the blessed holiday season. The Ambassador also stressed Qatar's support for the positions of the Patriarch and the Lebanese people. On the other hand, Patriarch Rahi also received in Bkerke, the General Coordinator of Maronite Institutions, Engineer Antoine Azour. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon