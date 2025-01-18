Public Prosecution Orders Detention of Former Awjla Mayor Over 480,000 Dinar Embezzlement

Awjla: The Public Prosecution has ordered the detention of a former mayor of Awjla, along with the project manager and other defendants, on charges of embezzling 480,000 dinars.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Public Prosecutor’s Office revealed in a statement that the defendants colluded with the commissioner of an implementation tool. They allegedly placed official documents containing data related to the construction project of an administrative building, which had been previously contracted to another implementation tool in 2002.

The statement further detailed that the defendants falsely declared that the municipality would receive the building under the contract. This declaration was reportedly made to facilitate the embezzlement of funds, which were the subject of the crime.

Additionally, the statement indicated that the Public Prosecution decided to detain the former mayor of Awjla, the project manager, the person responsible for overseeing the project, the employee who decided to finalize and receive the work, and the commissioner of the enforcement tool who benefitted illicitly.