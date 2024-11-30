President of the Republic Pledges Support for Initiatives Aimed at Strengthening National Unity and Human Values.



Baghdad: The President of the Republic, Jamal Abdul Latif, has affirmed his support for initiatives aimed at fostering national unity and reinforcing human values. Jamal Al-Muhammadawi, the representative of the President, emphasized this commitment during the first annual forum, “Together for Peace,” organized by the Endowments of Christian, Yazidi, and Mandaean Religions Diwan.

According to National Iraqi News Agency, Al-Muhammadawi highlighted the significance of the forum, stating that it arrives at a crucial time when dialogue and the promotion of peace and citizenship are essential amid global challenges. He remarked that Iraq, with its long-standing history, serves as a model of peaceful coexistence and cultural pluralism. The nation’s diverse components have interacted civilly, making Iraq a beacon of human diversity. This diversity, Al-Muhammadawi noted, presents an excellent opportunity to bolster national unity and peaceful coexistence among all Iraqis.

He further elaborated on the pivotal role o

f religious institutions in promoting tolerance and coexistence. These institutions, with their spiritual and social influence, are fundamental in establishing true citizenship. The forum, therefore, holds great importance as it gathers leaders from various religious, cultural, and political backgrounds to discuss the role of religious institutions in building a cohesive and prosperous Iraqi society.

The President, through Al-Muhammadawi’s statements, underscored the necessity of such meetings and reiterated his unwavering support for initiatives that aim to strengthen national unity and uphold human values. He highlighted the collective responsibility to work collaboratively to counter threats to this coexistence and prevent any attempts to divide the unified society.

Al-Muhammadawi concluded by expressing that the forum serves not only as a venue for exchanging opinions but also as a platform for fostering understanding and dialogue. The outcomes and recommendations from the forum are expected to signific

antly contribute to developing a roadmap for a more peaceful and stable Iraq, one that embraces all its citizens, regardless of their religious, sectarian, or ethnic backgrounds.