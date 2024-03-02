PM: We started to devise integrated vision on tourism, medical locations

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli asserted Egypt has started to devise an integrated developmental vision on many unique tourism and medical locations to become destinations for medical tourism. The premier added the Egyptian state is beginning to develop all such destinations through the promotion of partnership with the private sector and experts. Such cities and destinations have unique and special geographical locations to become global tourism destinations and medical tourism destinations as well, said Madbouli in remarks on Saturday 02/03/2024 during the inauguration of the second international exhibition and conference for Egyptian medical tourism applications. The event is held under the sponsorship of president Abdel Fattah El Sisi in the New Administrative Capital. Madbouli inspected the exhibition that is held on the sidelines of the two-day conference and inspected its different pavilions. In his word, Madbouli said the medical tourism field is an important area for direct foreign investment fl ows. He added the conference witnessed the announcement of launching the first destination for medical tourism in Egypt; a destination in investment zone in el Saff city in Giza governorate at total investments that exceeded 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds. The conference is a platform for exchanging experiences in medical tourism fields along with highlighting potentials of the Egyptian state in this regard. Source: State Information Service Egypt