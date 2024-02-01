Peregrine Health Services Invites Entries for Trauma Innovation Award 

The leader in trauma and emergency department consulting spotlights innovations that improve trauma care and program management.

WINTER PARK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Peregrine Health Services, the leader in consulting services for trauma centers and emergency departments, invites trauma centers and networks to submit entries for the second annual Peregrine Award for Trauma Innovation, which highlights groundbreaking solutions to today's challenges in trauma patient care and program management.

Peregrine is a team of clinical and healthcare management professionals with nearly two decades of experience helping hospitals build better trauma programs and emergency departments. The firm established the award in 2023 to recognize and disseminate fresh ideas that result in better care for injured patients.

"We spotlight the kind of innovations that lead to real improvements in trauma care and program management, but often receive little attention in the wider trauma community," said Mark Feinberg, CEO and managing partner of Peregrine Health Services. "We also want to support visionary trauma professionals by recognizing the trauma leaders who developed these innovations."

Representatives from any trauma center or regional trauma network worldwide may nominate their organization for the Peregrine Award for Trauma Innovation, presented in two categories: Level I or Level II trauma centers and Level III, Level IV, or Level V trauma centers.

The 2023 Peregrine Award winner in the Level I or II trauma centers category was UC Health Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, CO. The UC Health team developed a standardized platform for documenting and reviewing performance improvement and patient safety (PIPS) events. The platform includes a comprehensive PIPS dictionary, standardized guidance on levels of review, referral letter templates, links to key information, and other resources.

UC Health's winning innovation was submitted by Jessica Cofran, MSN, RN, TCRN, CSTR, CAISS, trauma informatics manager for UC Health Northern Colorado Region, and Jamie Teasley-Bennett, BSN, RN, TCRN, lead trauma nurse clinician for UC Health Medical Center of the Rockies.

For the Level III, IV or V trauma centers category, the 2023 Peregrine Award winner was Franciscan Health Crown Point in Indiana. The Franciscan Health team created an initiative to overhaul its SBIRT process (Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment). The new process incorporates a peer recovery coach and a substance use disorder licensed social worker who round on patients daily. The reworked SBIRT process enables open discussions with patients who screen positive for substance or alcohol use disorder, with improved intervention and referral rates.

Franciscan Health's winning innovation was submitted by Jennifer Homan, RN, MSN, CPTI, the hospital's manager of trauma and injury prevention.

The winners of the 2024 Peregrine Award for Trauma Innovation will be selected by an independent panel of national trauma experts, who will evaluate submissions based on their creativity, cost-effectiveness, efficiency, scalability, and quality. The panelists are:

Chris Cribari, MD, FACS, medical director acute care surgery, UC Health (Level I), Loveland, CO

Peter Fischer, MD, MS, NRP, FACS, trauma medical director, Regional One Health (Level I) Memphis, TN

Debra Kitchens, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, NRP, trauma services manager, Prisma Health (Level I), Greenville, SC

Elizabeth Freeman, BSN, MHA, RN, TCRN, trauma program director, Atrium Health (Level III), Concord, NC

Tim Murphy, MSN, RN, ACNP-BC, CEN, TCRN, FAEN, trauma PI coordinator, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (Level I), New Brunswick, NJ

Melissa Sorensen, BS, MSN, RN, CEN, CSTR, CPHQ, corporate trauma registry manager, Mountain Division, CommonSpirit Health (Level I), Parker, CO

Peregrine has created a streamlined application process that simplifies the process for trauma centers seeking to nominate themselves for a Peregrine award. Teams can use the nomination form at (https://trauma-news.com/innovation-award/) to submit a description of the problem the team faced, the innovation developed, and the results it achieved. The team will need to provide additional information and data if the entry gets selected for the final judging round.

Each winning organization will receive a financial grant that can be directed to the program needs of its choice. The Level I-II winner will receive $2,500.00, and the Level III-IV-V winner will receive $2,500.00. The winners will be honored during a special "Profiles in Trauma Innovation" online event in May 2024. They will also be featured in the Trauma Innovation Special Report published in June 2024.

