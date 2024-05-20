Oil prices rise due to the Iranian President’s helicopter accident



Oil prices rose in early Asian trading, today, Monday, continuing last week’s gains against the backdrop of the Iranian president’s helicopter crash, and after the United States bought crude to help refill its national stock.

Brent crude rose 26 cents, equivalent to 0.3%, to $84.24 per barrel by 00:49 GMT, at 3.49 am Saudi time, and US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 15 cents, equivalent to 0.2%, to $80.21 per barrel.

Brent ended the previous week up by about 1%, its first weekly gain in three weeks, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2% thanks to improved economic indicators from the United States and China, the largest oil consumers in the world.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency