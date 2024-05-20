Oil Ministry signs a contract to develop the Mansuriya gas field



The Ministry of Oil announced today, Monday, the signing of a contract with the initials with a coalition of the Chinese companies Gereh and Petro Iraq to develop the Mansouriya gas field.

The Undersecretary for Extraction Affairs, Bassem Muhammad Khudair, said in a statement: ‘The Central Oil Company signed a contract with the initials with the coalition of the Chinese companies Gereh and Petro Iraq to develop the Mansouriya gas field.’

He added, “This contract comes within the efforts of the Ministry of Oil to invest in gas after signing the contract to develop the Akaz gas field,” noting that “the Ministry is working to close the flared gas file and complete the projects under implementation in that regard, in addition to investing in gas fields and activating contracts for licensing rounds.” The fifth complementary and sixth, which resulted in the transfer of (13) fields distributed among (10) governorates.’

For his part, the Director General of the Central Oil Company, Muhammad Yassin, confirmed, acco

rding to the statement, that ‘the initial production of the contract to develop the Mansouriya gas field in Diyala Governorate is (100) cubic meters within (18) months, and the peak production will be achieved (300) cubic meters per day within ( 4-5 years after signing the contract.’

Source: National Iraqi News Agency