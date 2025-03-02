NOC Addresses Challenges in Oil Sector Training Programs

Tripoli: Director of the General Department of Training at the National Oil Corporation (NOC), Mohammed Bishr, engaged with directors and training coordinators from various oil companies to follow up on both internal and external training plans and programs. The focus was on overcoming challenges that hinder the implementation of these programs.

According to Libyan News Agency, Bishr emphasized the NOC administration’s commitment to developing and enhancing training programs, both domestically and internationally. He highlighted the importance of capacity building for its direct impact on performance improvement and productivity increases within the oil sector.

Bishr announced the Corporation’s approval of previously accumulated external training programs from 2012 to 2021, despite financial constraints. He noted that work on remaining training plans would soon resume with support from the Board of Directors. He urged company training officials to adopt quality standards to ensure the implementation of effe

ctive programs that provide real value to both trainees and companies.

The meeting addressed several key issues, including the adoption of a unified training regulation to align with current changes and challenges faced by trainees abroad, such as visa acquisition difficulties and logistical procedure facilitation. Additionally, the meeting reviewed financial grant values to match the rising living wage and sought solutions for paying financial dues to training entities.

Attendees agreed on the necessity of selecting accredited training entities with global recognition to ensure the highest quality standards and maximize the benefit of training programs for developing personnel in the oil sector.