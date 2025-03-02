Tetteh Engages with German Deputy Ambassador on Libyan Crisis Updates

Tripoli: The Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Libya, Hanna Tetteh, engaged in discussions with the Deputy German Ambassador, Sven Krauspe, in Tripoli to address the ongoing political situation in Libya.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting focused on the current challenges and the pivotal role that the international community can play in aiding Libyan parties to advance towards a consensual political solution.

Hanna Tetteh expressed her gratitude to the German government for its steadfast support of the United Nations’ efforts in Libya and the political process facilitated by the mission. She also emphasized the hope for continued cooperation in these critical efforts.