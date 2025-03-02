GNU and Egypt Discuss Activation of Labor Visa System for Egyptian Workers

Tripoli: Al-Abed and Thabet discuss organizing the entry of Egyptian workers. GNU Minister of Labor and Rehabilitation, Ali Al-Abed, emphasized the urgent need to activate the labor visa system to ensure the entry of Egyptian workers through official ports.

According to Libyan News Agency, this discussion took place during a meeting between Ali Al-Abed and Abdul Mutalib Thabet, the Charg© d’Affaires of the Libyan Ambassador to Egypt. The focus was on organizing the entry of Egyptian workers to Libya through official channels that align with the demands of the Libyan labor market.

The Ministry of Labor and Rehabilitation reported on its official page that the meeting included the participation of Major General Youssef Murad, the Director of the Passports, Nationality, and Foreigners Affairs Authority, along with several ministry officials. This gathering is part of ongoing efforts to structure the labor market and safeguard the national economy.

During the meeting, Major General Murad confirmed the readiness of the Passports and Nationality Authority to conduct security checks on visa applications. He assured that the necessary data would be provided to relevant authorities to facilitate the orderly and secure entry of workers.

The importance of enhancing joint coordination among all parties was emphasized, to ensure that worker entry is organized according to legal standards, benefiting the national economy and strengthening cooperation with neighboring countries.