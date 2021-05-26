Neolix vehicles awarded the vehicle license as first domestic batch of approved autonomous vehicles to go on public roads

BEIJING, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On May 25, 2021, Beijing’s high-level autonomous driving demonstration zone has released the autonomous delivery vehicle management policy. As one of the first batch of autonomous vehicle companies in China, Neolix is awarded the vehicle license for their autonomous delivery vehicle and obtained the greenlight to go on public roads. It is expected that by end of June 2021, more than 150 Neolix autonomous vehicles will be serving as the driverless ‘convenience stores’ for the end consumers. A Neolix autonomous vehicle service network will be built in the country’s first pilot intelligent connected vehicle policy zone, providing convenient services to public on a regular basis.

Neolix autonomous vehicles have a wide range of application scenarios in many industries such as retail, security and finance. Before going on the public road, Neolix vehicles have already been operating in Yicheng International, BDA Enterprise Avenue, Beijing Yizhuang Biomedical parks and other areas, to provide convenience food service to office workers. Consumers can select and place their food order via the screen on vehicle or mobile phone, make the payment and collect their food instantaneously. Whether is a lunch box that need to be kept warm at 65°C or an ice cream that is refrigerated at -18°C, they are maintained in the temperature controlled cargo box module of the Neolix autonomous vehicle and not affected by the weather and temperatures.

Neolix aspires to lead the future smart city way of life with state-of-the-art technologies. Empowered by autonomous driving, 5G communications, Internet of Vehicles, intelligent hardware and autonomous vehicle super factory, Neolix has commercially deployed their vehicles globally to build a smart service ecosystem along with trusted partners and to provide consumers with superior experience. To date, Neolix autonomous vehicles have landed in more than 30 cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Xi’an and Xiamen, as well as 8 oversea countries such as Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Australia and Thailand, focusing on hundreds of application scenarios such as office parks, CBD core areas and park campuses.