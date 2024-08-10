“NBN” receives solidarity calls checking on its work team, most prominently from Information Ministry Director General, in wake of Majdal Selem enemy airstrike



The management of the ‘National Broadcasting Network’ (NBN), on Saturday, thanked the political, media and syndicate officials who contacted the TV channel in solidarity with its media team, who were present in the town of Majdal Selem during the Israeli airstrikes on the town, as divine providence protected them against harm.

In an issued statement, the TV network said: “The management of the National Broadcasting Network (NBN) and all its employees, correspondents, photographers, editors and technicians, and foremost the colleagues who survived the Israeli occupation’s aggression that targeted the town of Majdal Selem, renew their commitment to continue performing their professional missionary duties in covering the Israeli aggression against our people and villages in the south and in any Lebanese region and exposing the enemy’s organized terrorism that crosses borders and violates the rules of international humanitarian law, no matter how great the sacrifices.”

In this context, the Director of News and

Political Programs at NBN Channel, Ali Noureddine, received several calls to check on the channel’s work team and congratulate them on their safety, most notably from the Information Ministry Director General, Dr. Hassan Falha, the National Media Council, party leaders and activists.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon