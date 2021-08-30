Natural Diamond Council and Vogue India come together with an Exclusive Virtual Diamond Festival

Over two days, this first-of-its-kind virtual Diamond festival and Vogue India brought together industry experts and conversations focused on all things diamonds

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Natural Diamond Council, the definitive destination for natural diamonds came together with Vogue India, a leading global lifestyle magazine for the first time to curate an online Diamond Festival, on August 20 and 21, 2021. This collaboration brought the best of natural diamond jewellery — from celebrating diamonds as heirlooms, to what’s inside a modern millennial’s jewellery box to the paradigm shift in retail with the rise in purchasing diamonds online.

This online edit of the Natural Diamond Council put forth a line-up of renowned global experts who reminisced their love for the scintillating diamonds including Lucia Silvestri, jewellery creative director at Bulgari who discussed what makes the modern heirloom a point of confluence for the past, present and future. Actors Kiara Advani, Alaya F, Aditi Rao Hydari and Malavika Mohanan talked about what diamonds mean to them and their first diamond purchase while Sabyasachi Mukherjee revealed India’s stories behind the legacies of diamonds. The festival featured a power-packed panel with Francesca Cartier Brickell, the Maharani of Baroda Radhikaraje Gaikwad and jewellery and art curator Amin Jaffer highlighting the relationship between royals and their diamonds. Celebrity influencer Mira Rajput Kapoor, Entrepreneur Kalyani Saha Chawla and her daughter, Tahira Tara Chawla also shared their views on how vital diamond heirlooms are and how shared diamonds signify a bond between the family. Over and above this, the festival also featured interesting conversations around the emerging jewellery trends, the new-found meaning of conscious luxury and how natural diamonds are an extension of one’s personality.

The two-day festival was a jam-packed schedule of learning for everyone, be it someone in the business of jewellery, a purveyor and connoisseur of beautiful objects, or simply an aesthete who enjoys knowing more about the history of natural diamonds.

“It was a great opportunity to unveil several facets of everlasting diamonds across various themes. Through these masterclasses, eminent global experts shared their views on conscious luxury and how natural diamonds perfectly blend royalty with craftsmanship to mark important milestones in our lives. This festival reminded everyone to capture their fond memories with diamonds that will eventually become a part of family heirlooms for generations to come,” said Richa Singh, Managing Director, Natural Diamond Council – India & Middle East.

To watch all the sessions, visit-

https://www.naturaldiamonds. com/in/style-innovation/ virtual-diamond-festival- presented-by-vogue-india-and- natural-diamond-council/ and

https://www.naturaldiamonds. com/in/style-innovation/ virtual-diamond-festival- presented-by-vogue-india-and- natural-diamond-council-day2/

About Natural Diamond Council:

The Natural Diamond Council is an international industry association consisting of seven leading diamond mining companies in the world. Members include ALROSA, De Beers Group, Lucara Diamond Corp, RZ Murowa, Petra Diamonds, Rio Tinto and Arctic Canadian Diamond Company Ltd., with a total production accounting for 75% of the global natural diamond market. Its mission is to show the multi-faceted world of natural diamonds and ignite people’s desire for natural diamonds. The Natural Diamond Council strengthens its authoritative role in the field of natural diamonds by publishing industry trends and sharing messages and information. It also celebrates the extraordinary creativity embodied by natural diamond jewellery, and promotes the values upheld by its member companies and the positive social benefits created by the entire natural diamond industry.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1604153/Vogue_India_ Natural_Diamond_Council.jpg