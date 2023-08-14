National Council for General Liberties and Human Rights in Libya regains its membership in the Arab Network for National Human Rights Institutions.

The Arab Network for National Human Rights Institutions approved the request of the National Council for General Liberties and Human Rights in Libya to regain its membership in the network.

The Council had submitted to the General Secretariat, which was committed to the return of membership to Libya, a request to regain its membership in the Arab Network, including all the required documents.

The General Secretariat approved the return of the membership of the National Council after reviewing the Secretary-General "Sultan bin Hassan" and the Executive Committee's review of all the documents presented and ensuring that they meet the conditions stipulated in Article No. 4 of the internal system of the Arab Network.

According to the communication office of the Eastern Regions Department of the National Council, the Secretary-General called the National Council to provide the General Secretariat with the needs of the Council and the challenges it faces in the area of building and raising capacities and spreading the culture of human rights in order to provide support to the Council through the programs of the Arab Network.

Source: Libyan News Agency