National Anti-Corruption Authority and UN Official Discuss Integrity and Transparency in Libya

Tripoli: The legal representative of the National Anti-Corruption Authority, Omar Abu Bakr, engaged in discussions with Stephanie Khoury, the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Libya, focusing on enhancing the principle of integrity and transparency. The dialogue aimed to contribute to the development and stability of Libya’s political and economic processes.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting took place at the Authority’s headquarters in Tripoli. It centered around joint cooperation efforts to bolster integrity and transparency in line with local laws and the International Convention against Corruption. Attendees included Sonia Siegmund, the Economic File Officer at the United Nations Mission in Libya, as well as Directors-General of Legal Affairs and Administrative Affairs, and the Authority’s advisors.