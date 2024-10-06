Municipalities Minister: Youth are true capital for better urban future



Manama, Wael bin Nasser Al Mubarak, Minister of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture, said that Bahrain, under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the continuous efforts of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, recognises the importance of empowering youth to contribute to present and future development.

In a statement marking World Habitat Day, the minister noted that the UN-Habitat’s selection of “Engaging Youth in Shaping a Better Urban Future” as this year’s World Habitat Day theme embodies the international focus on youth in urban development, as a top priority for both global and government agendas.

Al Mubarak stated that youth are the true capital for the future, praising Bahrain’s recognition by the UN Development Programme and UN-Habitat for its ongoing commitment to urban development and its efforts to launch various initiatives to enhance the country’s urban future.

Furthermore, Al Mubarak said the Ministry of Mu

nicipalities Affairs and Agriculture is dedicated to urban development, supporting community partnerships and creating initiatives that engage youth in building a better urban future. He highlighted the national afforestation plan, aimed at doubling the number of trees in Bahrain by 2035, along with key national projects related to parks, markets, beautification, and landscaping.

Source: Bahrain News Agency