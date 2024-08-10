Mufti, Sri Lanka’s FM discuss boosting cooperation

Grand Mufti Shawqi Allam discussed in a meeting with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry ways of fostering cooperation between Dar al Iftaa and Sri Lanka in training Muftis and countering extremism.

In a statement released on Friday 9/8/2024, the Mufti said that Dar al Iftaa established in 2014 the Observatory of Takfiri Fatwas and Extremist Views that has been developed into Salam Center for Extremism Studies, with a view to combating the extremist thought through a disciplined scientific methodology.

The Mufti briefed Sabry on a reference guide to confronting and combating extremism, which was prepared by Dar al Iftaa. The guide offers a comprehensive vision of the concept of extremism and includes effective strategies to confront it on the intellectual, social and cultural levels.

Allam indicated that Dar al Iftaa launched a multi-language app “FatwaPro”, which provides correct and moderate religious fatwas to Muslims around the world, with a special focus on Muslim communities in Western countries.

The Mufti expressed Dar al Iftaa’s readiness to train Sri Lankan scholars and Muftis on issuing Fatwas and fighting against the extremism thought.

On his part, the Sri Lankan foreign minister hailed Dar al-Iftaa as being an importance reference source for Muslims around the world, thanks to its experience and its moderate approach.

Sabry said Sri Lanka looks forward to benefiting from Dar al Iftaa’s pioneering expertise in countering extremism, through dispatching a number of Sri Lankan scholars to receive training at the Egyptian Islamic advisory body.

Source: State Information Service Egypt