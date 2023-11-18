MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2023

Time Subject 12:00 Press conference by the Sovereign Front for Lebanon, at its headquarters in Sodeco, after a delegation from the Front met with Army Commander General Joseph Aoun in his office at the Ministry of Defense - Yarzeh 17:00 Solidarity gathering (media, cultural, national) at Dar Al-Nadwa entitled, 'A salute to the Al-Mayadeen network and its family and all Arab and international media institutions in solidarity with the people of Palestine in confronting the war of genocide and ethnic cleansing, and a salute to the media martyrs and their families" Source: National News Agency - Lebanon