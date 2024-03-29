Mohammed VI Mosque in Conakry Testifies to ‘Strong’ Moroccan-Guinean Ties (Guinean PM)



The Mohammed VI Mosque in Conakry, officially inaugurated on Friday, testifies to the ‘strong” ties between Morocco and Guinea and the solidarity between the two countries, Guinean Prime Minister, Amadou Oury Bah, said.

This ‘beautiful mosque’ is an addition to the various initiatives of HM King Mohammed VI which reflect the centuries-old relations between this part of North Africa and that of West Africa, he underlined.

The Guinean Prime Minister expressed his great admiration for the architecture of this mosque which reflects the Sovereign’s desire to enshrine the identity of Moroccan civilization and culture in the West African landscape.

In accordance with the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, may God assist Him, the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema, in coordination with the competent Guinean authorities, inaugurated the Mohammed VI Mosque in Conakry on the occasion of the Friday Prayer.

The Mohammed VI Mosque in Conakry, whose construction works wer

e launched by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, may God assist Him, on February 24, 2017, was built according to authentic Moroccan architectural standards, with an accommodation capacity of more than 3,000 worshipers, over an area of one hectare.

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse