Ministry of Youth holds broad meeting to discuss programmes and activities i

Tripoli, The Minister of Youth Fathallah Al-Zani held a meeting with the directors of the ministry's branches and the offices of the Ministry of Youth in various cities and regions, during which they discussed the ministry's plan, programmes and activities to advance youth and activate youth projects.

The meeting, which was attended by Ahmed Al-Kateb, the Undersecretary for Programmes and Activities Affairs, the Undersecretary for Planning Affairs Randa Gharib, the Director General of the Marriage Facilitation Fund, Khaled Abu Janah, and the directors of departments and offices in the Ministry of Youth’s Diwan discussed a number of issues related to youth and the difficulties facing the work of offices.

It also reviewed the policies and work plan of the ministry since its establishment, the phases that the ministry has gone through and the achievements it has achieved, and work to raise the level of the ministry’s activity to the highest level that touches the aspirations of youth of the country throughout the Libyan soil within the plan for the year 2022.

Source: Libyan News Agency