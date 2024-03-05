Ministry of Social Affairs, Russian Orthodox Women’s Union sign cooperation agreement in field of social protection

Damascus, Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor signed Monday a cooperation agreement with the International public organization 'Russian Orthodox Women's Union' in Russia to enhance cooperation in the field of social, humanitarian and cultural programs related to childhood and women and develop the level of awareness among families. The agreement was signed by Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, Louay al-Munjid, with the organization's coordinator in Syria, Hassan Nasrallah. The agreement stipulates for cooperation in social protection system projects that care about children and women's affairs, and developing the level of awareness among families and mothers in the field of care and education. Minister al-Munajjid stressed that the agreement comes within its natural context that enhances cooperation and convergence between Syria and Russia, especially in the face of modern liberalism and its tendencies to dismantle and distort the family and prevent the spread of this ideology. He underlined the neces sity of implementing programs aimed at building a healthy family in accordance with the values and rules enjoyed by the Syrian people. For his part, Nasrallah said that this is not the first experience of the union in Syria, and that the agreement came after the reprecussions of the terrorist war, which negatively affected the family, especially childern, who are considered the foundation of society. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency