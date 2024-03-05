TMC: ONE DEAD, 5 INJURED IN 6 ROAD ACCIDENTS WITH 24 HOURSMashat meets with President of CGEA to discuss opportunities for joint cooperation

One person has been reported dead and 5 injured in 6 road accidents within the last 24 hours, the Traffic Management Center said on Tuesday. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat met on Tuesday 5/3/2024 with Saida Neghza, President of the General Confederation of Algerian Enterprises (CGEA) which is an independent Algerian organization that represents business owners and includes more than 1,200 representatives from various economic sectors, in light of the role played by the Ministry of International Cooperation to strengthen economic relations with multilateral and bilateral development partners. At the beginning of the meeting, the Minister welcomed the CGEA President, stressing the importance of Egyptian-Algerian relations as two countries with long-standing cooperation, and the government's keenness to consolidate and diversify these relations in various fields of development in order to achieve common interests and strengthen relations between the business community of the both countries. They discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation in light of the relations between the two countries, and in this regard, the Minister re ferred to the measures and efforts implemented by Egypt to create the investment climate and improve the work environment for investors in a way that supports development plans and efforts, which increases the promising opportunities for cooperation between the private sector. From Egypt and Algeria. The Minister of International Cooperation praised the rapprochement at the level of economic relations with the support of the leadership of the two brotherly countries, and the successful 8th session of the Egyptian-Algerian Joint Higher Committee in June 2022, in addition to the holding of the Egyptian-Algerian Economic Forum headed by the prime ministers of the two countries, looking forward to the next session of the committee to unlock more cooperation opportunities. Al-Mashat added that the launch of the business council, which includes the private sector from the two countries, will work to strengthen cooperation frameworks and support joint work with the effective participation of Egyptian and Algerian private sector companies, supporting development efforts. It is worth noting that during the 8th Egyptian-Algerian Joint Higher Committee, the prime ministers of the two countries witnessed the signing of a number of cooperation documents, which included the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the General Authority for Financial Supervision and the Committee for Regulating and Supervising Stock Exchange Operations in Algeria, an executive program for cooperation in the field of religious affairs, and an executive program between employment and manpower for 2022-2024, the draft executive program for cooperation in the field of higher education for the years 2022-2024, and a memorandum of understanding in the field of industrial cooperation between Egypt's Ministry of Trade and Industry and Algeria's Ministry of Industry, a memorandum of understanding in the field of export development, a memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises Authority (MSMEDA) , a memorandum of cooperation for investment development, and a memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations in Algeria and the Egyptian Institute of Diplomatic Studies. Source: State Information Service Egypt