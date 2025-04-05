Ministry of Interior Initiates Security Patrols on Nalut-Tunisia Border

Nalut: The Ministry of Interior has commenced security patrols along the Nalut border with Tunisia, starting from the Marabaha checkpoint and extending through the Abu al-Shol checkpoint. The patrols began at dawn on Saturday.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Ministry of Interior’s media office announced that these security patrols aim to enforce the law and address the challenges of smuggling and irregular migration, which pose threats to the nation’s security and stability.

The ministry emphasized that the patrols are a component of a broader strategy to enhance security measures along the country’s borders.