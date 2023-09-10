Minister of Endowments, a number of Egyptian figures discuss challenges of religious discourse

Minister of Religious Endowments Mohammad Abdelsattar al-Sayyed discussed with many religious figures the challenges of religious discourse, on the sidelines of the 34th International Conference of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, that held in the Egyptian capital city of Cairo.

The Conference is held under the motto (Cyberspace and modern means of religious rhetoric).

Al-Sayyed met Saudi Undersecretary of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Shaikh Awad bin Sabti Al Anzi, and they discussed means of enhancing cooperation in the religious field.

Minister of Awqaf also met Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Zaid, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL) and the both sides discussed the most prominent challenges facing religious discourse and means of cooperation in promoting moderation, confronting extremist ideology, and protecting young people from it.

Al-Sayyed visited al-Azhar University and met its president, Prof. Salama Gomaa Ali Daoud, as the two sides stressed the importance of specialized university studies in the legal aspect, and it is considered one of the most significant ways to confront deviations and abnormal ideas that constitute a way to extremism.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA)