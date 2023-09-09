Death toll of Morocco earthquake rise to 1,037

Death toll of the earthquake that struck the Al Haouz province in central Morocco has risen to 1,037 dead and 1,204 injured, 721 of whom are in serious condition. The Royal Armed Forces were urgently deployed, following the earthquake, in addition to specialized units consisting of search and rescue teams, and a field medical and surgical hospital, Maghreb Arabe Press cited the Moroccan Ministry of Interior as saying. Specialized units, aircraft, helicopters, drones, engineering tools, and logistical centers were also deployed to provide the necessary support to the various sectors concerned and the affected population. According to the National Center for Scientific and Technical Research in Rabat, the earthquake measured 7 degrees on the Richter scale, and its epicenter is located in the Al Haouz region, southwest of Marrakesh.

Source: Jordan News Agency