Minister of Economy and Trade Discusses Economic Partnership with Turkish Ambassador

Tripoli: Minister of Economy and Trade, Mohammed Al-Huwaij, met with Turkish Ambassador to Libya, Guven Begich, to explore ways to enhance the economic partnership between Libya and Turkey and to establish favorable conditions for the re-entry of Turkish companies into the Libyan market.

According to Libyan News Agency, the discussions emphasized the importance of strengthening trade relations and creating an investment-friendly environment that would support the national economy and benefit both countries. The meeting is part of ongoing efforts to boost trade and investment cooperation, as well as to prepare for the upcoming visit of the Turkish Minister of Trade to Libya, scheduled for later this month. During this visit, significant economic topics, including Turkish investments and infrastructure reconstruction, are expected to be addressed.